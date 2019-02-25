Nigeria’s ‘Omosexy’ eyes 2020 Oscars

Omotola Jalade and Seun Kuti

Nollywood diva, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde a.k.a Omosexy says she aspires to win an Oscar award next year.

She stated this on her Instagram handle @realomosexy while congratulating the Oscar 2019 winners.

The actress who voted as an Academy member to determine who won the 2019 Oscar, made her aspiration known when the nominees she voted for won in their categories.

According to her, most of the movies she nominated made Oscars list of the year.

The ‘Alter Ego’ actress had voted Mahershala Ali, who won the Best Actor in a Supporting role; Hannah Beachler, who won Production design for ‘Black Panther’.

”The other person that she voted for was Lady Gaga for Shallow in the Original Song category.

Okowa Campaign AD

“Congratulations @mahershalaali , #hannahbeachler and @alfonsocuaron .

“What a Beautiful show! So quite A good number of my voted Won! I screamed so hard …

“I think I’ve lost my voice! I Really love this Voting/Judging kinda work! Who remembers how accurate my predictions on #Nigerianidols used to be, they started calling me the 5th judge?

“I hope I get more Gigs of this kind…Congratulations to All the winners… Omotola you Next soon..” she wrote.

In 2013, Omotola was recognised as Time 100 most influential people having appeared in over 300 movies.

From her fame breaking movie, ‘Mortal Inheritance’ in 1996 to the 2010 super production, Ijé, Omotola is one of Nollywood’s most celebrated actresses.

She won the award for Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series at the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Omotola alongside her fellow compatriots Wunmi Mosaku, Femi Odugbemi and Ngozi Onwurah were among the artistes that determined winners of the just concluded Oscar 2019 with their votes.

They were among the 928 artistes and executives that distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures and were nominated for the Academy Award.

(NAN)

