Kate Henshaw Runs for Governor in ‘4th Republic’

Kate Henshaw as Mabel King
Kate Henshaw as Mabel King

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, is a gubernatorial aspirant in a new Nollywood political thriller titled ‘4th Republic’.

The movie, which also features other top actors like Bimbo Manuel, Sani Muazu, Enyinna Nwigwe, Linda Ejiofor and Yakubu Mohammed, is directed by award-winning director and writer Ishaya Bako.

“4th Republic is not just a film right for the election period,” said Henshaw in a statement on Thursday.

“I think what is most significant is the message it carries; we need to stand up for the truth and fight for justice. It’s our duty,” she added.

4th Republic’ is the story of Mabel King (Kate Henshaw) as she races to become Nigeria’s first female governor but is caught up around a heavily marred election.

Following a violent and heavily marred governorship election, aspirant King and her idealistic campaign manager, Ike, try to discover what went wrong and seek justice through an election petition tribunal.

Okowa Campaign AD

Their quest soon becomes a race to find and convince two young witnesses with evidence of violence at the elections to testify in court; before the opposing candidate finds them first.

The producers said that action-packed thriller will take viewers from voting polls marred by violence and rigging to the law court as Mabel King petitions the tribunal for the seat of governor she believes was stolen from her.

‘4th Republic’ is written by Emil B. Garuba and Zainab Omaki. The film is co-produced by Griot Studios Ltd. and Amateur Heads Productions with Bem Pever, Ishaya Bako, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju and Ummi A. Yakubu serving as Producers.

The film was funded by grants from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).

4th Republic was shot on location in Abuja, Lokoja, and Lagos and is set for release in cinemas across Nigeria from April 2019. It will be distributed by FilmOne Distribution.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.