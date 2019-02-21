Kate Henshaw Runs for Governor in ‘4th Republic’

Related News

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, is a gubernatorial aspirant in a new Nollywood political thriller titled ‘4th Republic’.

The movie, which also features other top actors like Bimbo Manuel, Sani Muazu, Enyinna Nwigwe, Linda Ejiofor and Yakubu Mohammed, is directed by award-winning director and writer Ishaya Bako.

“4th Republic is not just a film right for the election period,” said Henshaw in a statement on Thursday.

“I think what is most significant is the message it carries; we need to stand up for the truth and fight for justice. It’s our duty,” she added.

4th Republic’ is the story of Mabel King (Kate Henshaw) as she races to become Nigeria’s first female governor but is caught up around a heavily marred election.

Following a violent and heavily marred governorship election, aspirant King and her idealistic campaign manager, Ike, try to discover what went wrong and seek justice through an election petition tribunal.

Their quest soon becomes a race to find and convince two young witnesses with evidence of violence at the elections to testify in court; before the opposing candidate finds them first.

The producers said that action-packed thriller will take viewers from voting polls marred by violence and rigging to the law court as Mabel King petitions the tribunal for the seat of governor she believes was stolen from her.

‘4th Republic’ is written by Emil B. Garuba and Zainab Omaki. The film is co-produced by Griot Studios Ltd. and Amateur Heads Productions with Bem Pever, Ishaya Bako, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju and Ummi A. Yakubu serving as Producers.

The film was funded by grants from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).

4th Republic was shot on location in Abuja, Lokoja, and Lagos and is set for release in cinemas across Nigeria from April 2019. It will be distributed by FilmOne Distribution.