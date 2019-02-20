Separation rumors trail actors, Yvonne Jegede, Kunle Fawole’s marriage

Yvonne Jegede and Abounce
Is another Nigerian celebrity marriage on the brink of collapse?

This is the question fans of Nollywood actors, Yvonne Jegede and Kunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole, are asking.

Barely a year after Abounce, who is the son of late actress, Bukky Ajayi, married Yvonne at a simple but classy wedding ceremony in Lagos, separation rumours have begun trailing their marriage.

Reports surfaced days ago that Yvonne had moved out of her husband’s house just as her cryptic Instagram posts seem to back the claims.

The actress dedicated her son in church on Sunday in Lagos.

The baby, Xavier, is a product of the union. The actress conspicuously left her husband out when she shared a post, thanking well-wishers.

Also, in a photo of her and the baby’s godparents, she once again left him out.

Her left hand was also without her wedding ring.

Abounce also completely ignored the celebration and posted a meme on the same day.

Yvonne, who has since reverted to her maiden name, has also deleted her husband’s name and photographs from her Instagram page.

Fans have long suspected that all may not be well with the couple as their social media pages carry little of one another- how most celebrity couples in Nigeria hint that they’re no longer together.

The couple is yet to publicly comment on the issue.

Yvonne rose to prominence after she made a cameo appearance in 2Face Idibia’s award-winning music video, ‘African Queen’ alongside Annie Macaulay in 2004.

The couple met 15 years ago on the set of Tade Ogidan’s popular drama serial, ‘Behind the Seige’.

