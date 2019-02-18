Related News

The Theater Arts and Motions Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) has faulted social media reports that it has abandoned one of its members, Babatunde Omidina, popularly called Baba Suwe, who is currently facing serious health challenges.

The national president of the association, Bolaji Amusan, debunked the reports while speaking with journalists.

He described as falsehood, the story going round which he said was being sponsored by mischief-makers. He said the association has been up and doing as regards the healthcare of the ailing entertainer, as well as others.

Mr Amusan said the veteran actor has been on the health bill of the association since 2017, under the administration of immediate past president, Dele Odule and still much on it.

“I can tell you that we have not abandoned Baba Suwe, as well as any of our members, as being speculated in some quarters by mischief-makers. Just three days ago, I was in touch with him, and as I am talking to you now, I have directed the Lagos State Executive of the association to go and check on him, for us to have an update on his health condition.”

Mr Amusan stated that, as part of measures on the welfare of the over 10,000 members, the association will, effective from March, commence insurance scheme for them, and also encourage members to key into the scheme.

The national president also disclosed that the association has designed a new policy to discourage members of the association from living from hand to mouth, or going cap in hand to make ends meet.

“It is shameful for the association to be going cap in hand to survive, and for members to be living from hand to mouth. We want to discourage this. Our profession is a noble one and we should not be seen as beggars”.