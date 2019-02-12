MNET scriptwriter, Osang Abang, dies in road accident

Related News

Osang Abang, a scriptwriter with M-Net, died in a road accident on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old University of Calabar graduate was buried on Monday.

His friend, Uba Franklin, who broke the news on Facebook, described the deceased as “A consummate professional who has left a big void in the Screenwriting industry”.

Recalling their last moments, Mr Franklin, who is also a screenwriter, wrote, “Last month we were locked up for two weeks by Mnet in a hotel in Ikeja with 12 other brilliant writers. He was a General leading his officers to war as we birthed a new project for Mnet.

Now he is being buried, another car accident casualty in the famous Benin road. It’s really paining me this loss of another brilliant writer. But this is about Osang, let me hold my peace.”

Mourning his death, Iretiola Doyle, an actress, wrote, “All you ever see are the actors but in truth, it takes a small village to put up any type of production; for one the size and scale of #AmTinsel it takes 2.

“Osang Abang was one of the names at the top left-hand corner of many scripts, not just for this particular show, but several other major Mnet productions. I met him only once or twice but he was one of ours…it takes a sad, sudden incident like this to bring it home.”

Multichoice, a digital satellite television platform and owners of Africa Magic, also expressed shock at Osang’s death.

Before his death, Mr Abang was co-writing content for Tinsel, a popular Nigerian soap opera.

He was also the head writer of the African Magic series, BattleGround.

Other projects he worked on are ‘Forbidden’, ‘Hush’, ‘Hustle’, ‘Jemeji’, ‘E.V.E’, and ‘Ajoche’.