Veteran Yoruba actress, Funmilayo ‘Ijewuru’ Ogunsola, is dead

Seasoned Yoruba actress, Funmilayo ‘Ijewuru’ Ogunsola, died on Monday at her Ibadan residence.

A family member, Adebisi Ogunsola, broke the news on Facebook on Monday.

The deceased, who was famously known as Mama Ijewuru, was loved for her deaf-like display in movies.

The deceased was the fourth wife of the late veteran Yoruba actor, Ishola Ogunsola, a.k.a. I Show Pepper’s five legal wives.

Her husband was one of the founding members of Association of National Theater Arts Practitioners.

His contemporaries include Jimoh Alihu, Charles Olumo, late Afolabi Afolayan (Jagua), Femi Adeyemo aka Babangbalife. He died in 1992.