Yoruba movie stars storm MC Oluomo’s thanksgiving service

Top Yoruba movie stars on Thursday stormed the Ejigbo, Lagos, mansion of the treasurer of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo.

The occasion was a thanksgiving and prayer service held in his honour.

MC Oluoma shared snippets from the event on his Instagram handle.

MC Oluomo reportedly travelled to the US after being discharged from the Eko hospital following an attack on him at an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Ikeja on January 8.

He was stabbed in the neck and stomach.

He was taken to Eko Hospital, after he was injured in the fracas that erupted among rival gangs of the NURTW at the APC rally.

Some of the stars at the gathering include Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Yomi Fash Lanso, Liz Da Silva, Pasuma, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma Nike Pella, Fausat Balogun, Saoti Arewa and Oyiboyi.

A mammoth crowd and many Islamic clerics also thronged his residence to felicitate with him.

Known to be a close ally of many Yoruba actresses, not a few of them have benefited from MC Oluomo’s largesse and have never hidden the fact.

He reportedly finances the movie productions of some of his closest friends.

MC Oluomo was once married to a popular Yoruba movie star, Tayo Odueke, aka Sindodo, before the marriage crashed a few years ago.

Speaking at the occasion, the 44-year-old unionist revealed how he was stabbed at the rally and added that he was unconscious for three days.

“I want to give thanks to God for saving my life, because only I, knew what hit me at that moment,” he said at the gathering.

“Immediately I was stabbed, I felt light and I started feeling thirsty, just like someone who had been shot and losing blood. I knew if I had taken any liquid at that time, I would have died.

“But what came to my mind was the 7-7 water I got from Mecca. I have seen and experience how Alfas make use of the Holy water and how it works. While I was being rushed to the hospital, all I could do was to request that my people try as much as possible to get me the 7-7 water.

“I took the water and became a bit alive after some days. Some other Islamic rites were also carried out immediately and the Imams, Pastors, and Traditionalists rose up to the occasion. It was the third day that I regained consciousness and felt life within me,” he narrated.

The show of love was quite overwhelming for the celebrant who broke into tears after the teeming crowd refused to leave his house after the ceremony.

The NURTW chieftain, who was who was re-named ‘Okuti’ at the service, also took to his official Instagram page on Friday to appreciate his well-wishers.

He thanked the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu; the party’s governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and the party’s Oshodi legislative candidates for their support.