New election-themed short film ‘Choices’ debuts

‘Choices’, a new election-themed Nigerian short film has premiered across several digital platforms.

The production is the third ‘Film for Life Project’ of the Lagos Film Academy (LFA), in association with the Global Philanthropy Alliance (GPA).

The film, Choices, tells the story of Tega, the only son of a family whose father, Efe, has over the years, been a political thug and a mercenary, who disrupts electoral processes.

Every election has been an opportunity for him to make money and help his family survive. This year, Tega faces a critical choice that could change not just him and his family, but the entire community.

Popular Nollywood actor, Olumide Oworu of ‘The Johnsons’ and ‘MTV Shuga’ fame is the lead actor in the film.

The short film also stars Tessy Brown (Sophia, The Lost Heir) as Tega’s mom Barile and Ikponwosa Gold (Dominoes, Wetin Dey, Confusion Na Wa, Oga Bolaji) as Tega’s father Efe. Heavens Obule and Idoko Gold star as the younger versions of Tega.

The project is an initiative of three young aspiring filmmakers who won a $5,000 grant in the third Film for Life competition organised by LFA.

The team members include the producer, Baridakara Nwilene, the writer, Alfa Faruk Umar and the director, Joshua Tostso.

Speaking at the media screening of the short film in Lagos on Monday, LFA founder, Chris Ihidero, noted the storyline bothers around the upcoming general elections in Nigeria.

“Election year in Nigeria is basically characterized by fear, uncertainty and an increase in the level of crime rates. As a result of this, a lot of citizens become complacent and uninterested in participating in the electoral processes, thereby refusing to use the one weapon they have to effect the change that the country needs to experience which is their votes.

“It is also important for us to make an impact with the short film that will be made, with the grant gotten from Global Philanthropy Alliance. The upcoming election is a major social happening in Nigeria, hence the need to play our parts with the story that will be told.”

The producers added that the project is expected to encourage citizen involvement in the electoral processes and the upcoming Nigerian general elections.