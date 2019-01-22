Yoruba actor, Adewale Olarenwaju, aka ‘Ishow Larry’, is dead

Adewale Olarenwaju, aka 'Ishow Larry' [Photo: Daily Advent Nigeria]
Adewale Olarenwaju, aka 'Ishow Larry' [Photo: Daily Advent Nigeria]

The news of the sudden death of Yoruba actor, Adewale Olarenwaju aka ‘Ishow Larry’, has left his colleagues in shock.

The deceased was reportedly briefly ill before he suddenly died on Monday.

His colleagues, Ola Bode and Olatubosun Silver, broke the news on Facebook.

The late actor began his career as a makeup artist on the set of several Yoruba movies before becoming an actor.

He went on to produce his own movies including ‘Ole’, ‘Agbara’ and many others

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.