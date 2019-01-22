Yoruba actor, Adewale Olarenwaju, aka ‘Ishow Larry’, is dead

Related News

The news of the sudden death of Yoruba actor, Adewale Olarenwaju aka ‘Ishow Larry’, has left his colleagues in shock.

The deceased was reportedly briefly ill before he suddenly died on Monday.

His colleagues, Ola Bode and Olatubosun Silver, broke the news on Facebook.

The late actor began his career as a makeup artist on the set of several Yoruba movies before becoming an actor.

He went on to produce his own movies including ‘Ole’, ‘Agbara’ and many others