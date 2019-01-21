Election: Atiku gives actress Regina Daniels appointment

Related News

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has appointed Nollywood teen actress, Regina Daniels, as a youth campaign coordinator for Nollywood.

The 18-year-old actress made the news of her appointment public on Instagram on Monday.

“I’m Regina Daniels. Proud to be 100% Atikulated with Atiku Abubakar who is in the race to become Nigeria’s next President,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I accept my appointment as Youth Campaign Coordinator for Nollywood with humility and youthful zeal.

“Atiku is a youth-friendly leader who has assured that every 4 out of 10 of his cabinet will be a youth. The drift is brazen,” she wrote.The drift is brazen. The nation is at crossroads. The land bleeds from hunger and inertia. It’s time to steer the ship away from ca put. From Bama to Bori, Aba to Abuja, Kaura Namode to Kaduna, the sky is gloomy.Time for Nigerian Youths to join me and vote Atiku/Obi 2019 to protect our future.”

The teen star who is best known for her roles in movies like ‘Hour of Tears 1 & 2’ and ‘5 Virgins’ is the latest Nollywood actor to endorse Mr Abubakar’s election bid on social media.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported that Nollywood and Kannywood is currently divided into factions over support for the two main contenders in the 2019 presidential polls

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, it has since become a contest between the two factions, with artistes producing and releasing new songs for their preferred candidates.