Nigerian filmmakers, actors trained in film classification

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), recently concluded a three-day training on ‘The Essence of Classification in Film Production.’

The training held in Lagos.

The three-day workshop was held the Peridot Hotel and Suites, Amuwo-Odofin Estate with participants drawn from the 56 local government areas of Lagos State.

Participants at the training included Fuji musician, Sefiu Alao; film marketer Gabriel Okoye, aka Igwe Gabosky and President of Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Ralph Nwadike.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Director, NFVCB, Adedayo Thomas, explained that the training was designed to help the participants understand the classification of Nigerian films.

“Constitutionally, we are all the police in this regard, but this conference is expected to give you a sense of belonging and enhance your drive towards ensuring that classification guides are adhered to. On a lighter note, this is also a forum for interaction. The training has been designed in a lighter and interactive way. I assure you that, you are going to have fun while at it,” said Thomas.

He also added that the training would assist in lobbying policy makers on important classification recommendations; and make them ambassadors of the NFVCB generally.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, who was the keynote speaker at the training, called for an encompassing production regulation if Nollywood must move forward. Ms Dokubo also added that classification must be extended to television contents and not Nollywood alone.

She said, “Why would people avoid going to the NFVCB for censorship if they know it would protect their works and their viewers? Because it has not been all encompassing. It has left out some people. Why don’t we do our bit to protect everyone?

“Classification is not static just like everything in the world. We know about PG, 18 etcetera. How about RC (Restricted Classification)? When a movie is completely out of order, let us say it is out of order. We can try to be like Hollywood only in technicality and not in content.”

In view of the prevalent claims of sexual abuse, assault and harassment in the Nigerian society, Dokubo also advocated for gender sensitive classification rules.

Other facilitators at the training included, filmmaker Niji Akanni who talked about ‘How to Read Nigerian Films’ and Cecilia Abiola Odusanya who spoke on the ‘Role of Women in Film making’.

Nollywood actors, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey and Fred Amata, also spoke about the ‘Essence of Classification’ and ‘Film as Catalyst for National Growth’ respectively.