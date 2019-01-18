Foreign film experts to host Nollywood masterclass in Lagos

Award-winning producer-director Bobby Heaney, pictured, is the Magic in Motion Academy director overseeing 12 interns, below, at the inaugural Magic in Motion Academy, which is a rebranded M-Net corporate social investment initiative.
Award-winning producer-director Bobby Heaney, pictured, is the Magic in Motion Academy director overseeing 12 interns, below, at the inaugural Magic in Motion Academy, which is a rebranded M-Net corporate social investment initiative.

A team of foreign filmmakers are set to teach a masterclass for members of the Nigerian film and television industry, who aspire to take their craft to the next level.

The experts, drawn from South Africa, Kenya and India, will host a Nollywood masterclass at the MultiChoice Talent Factory which kicks off in Lagos on Friday.

Among these are South African director and producer, Bobby Heaney; accomplished sound consultant from Dolby India, Vikram Joglekar; pan-African storytelling and creative consultant, Allison Triegaardt.

Others are award-winning Kenyan film producer Appie Matere; and Jonathan Kovel, the cinematographer behind the award-winning South African film Ayanda.

Additionally, a special MTF Masterclass on Nollywood will be facilitated by the academy director for MTF Academy West Africa, Femi Odugbemi.

This was announced in a statement by MultiChoice on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the Masterclasses will present the industry with “Best in Class” workshops to increase MTF’s up-skilling outreach to established film and television industry professionals and are aimed at developing technical skills in cinematography, audio and storytelling to improve the quality of local productions.

The Masterclasses will be powered by various industry partners as part of the shared value initiative’s three touch points alongside the MTF Academy and the soon-to-be launched industry networking portal.

Speaking about the workshop, Mr Odugbemi said, “The success of these MTF Masterclasses will, over time, deliver a more professionalized, networked film and television industry across Africa and an expanded community of highly- skilled professional who are passionate about creating quality home-grown content.”

The organisers said the workshop is open to invited members of the film and television industry, who aspire to take their craft to the next level.

Participants will be drawn from across the spectrum of the industry, with delegates from the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Lagos Television, independent television production companies and leading Nollywood professionals.

“We are excited about the launch of this next touch point of MTF, as it reaffirms our commitment to supporting the industry and promoting sustainability by creating shared value across the business through quality programming for our customers,’’ said John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria.

The MTF Masterclasses will be presented with support from Dolby Laboratories and FOX Portugal, who both play a crucial role in priming the MTF Academy students as key players in the growth and sustainability of Africa’s creative film and television industry.

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.