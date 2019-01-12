Tonto Dikeh rejects prayers to be reunited with ex-husband

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress turned Evangelist and philanthropist has rejected prayer of one of her followers on Instagram who wished for reunification with her ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle.

The follower known by Instagram handle @tobi_nextlevel took to Dikeh’s @Tontolet Instagram account comment section to wish that Tonto will reunite with her ex-husband.

“How I wish you and Daddy King can forget your difference and reunite again”.

The actress, singer and mother of one quickly rejected the prayer and responded thus, “MAY GOD FORBID SUCH A PRAYER IJN…Thanks for the evil wishes, I know you intended well…You can reserve the prayer!”

@tobi_nextlevel commented further, “I know my comment may sound negative vibe to you, but all African women need a man in their life. Is not our thing in black race to live a life of single parent.”

Tonto got married to Olakunle in August 2015 and got separated in early part of 2017.

The 17 months old marriage was blessed with a son, King Andre.

In February, 2018 the entrenched couple came together and celebrated the second birthday of their son in Abuja.

(NAN)

