Basketmouth to release Nollywood horror film

Ace Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, a.k.a Basketmouth, has announced that all is set for the release his first feature film.

Titled ‘The Exorcism of Alu’, the humour merchant said the horror film will screen in Nigerian cinemas from January 15.

The film stars Rekiya Yusuf, Sound Sultan as well as foreign actors including Tevez Houston, Winona Crwaford, Jamie Whitehouse, among others.

Basketmouth, who revealed that he has been working on the movie for six years, described the project as his “most challenging project”.

He shared the information on Instagram.

The comedian wrote: “For 6yrs I’ve been working on my very first feature film, my most challenging project.

“I kept it on the low because everyone I told, doubted my ability to pull it off. Today, I present to you……The Exorcism of Alu, a horror/thriller movie.

“Brace yourselves for this one.”

Basketmouth, who also stars in the movie, has been involved in several television productions in the past.

Presently, he is the lead character in Africa Magic’s situational comedy show ‘My Flatmates’.