Basketmouth to release Nollywood horror film

Ace Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, a.k.a Basketmouth, has announced that all is set for the release his first feature film.

Titled ‘The Exorcism of Alu’, the humour merchant said the horror film will screen in Nigerian cinemas from January 15.

The film stars Rekiya Yusuf, Sound Sultan as well as foreign actors including Tevez Houston, Winona Crwaford, Jamie Whitehouse, among others.

Basketmouth, who revealed that he has been working on the movie for six years, described the project as his “most challenging project”.

He shared the information on Instagram.

The comedian wrote: “For 6yrs I’ve been working on my very first feature film, my most challenging project.

“I kept it on the low because everyone I told, doubted my ability to pull it off. Today, I present to you……The Exorcism of Alu, a horror/thriller movie.

“Brace yourselves for this one.”

Basketmouth, who also stars in the movie, has been involved in several television productions in the past.

Presently, he is the lead character in Africa Magic’s situational comedy show ‘My Flatmates’.

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.