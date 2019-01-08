‘King of Boys’, ‘Lion Heart,’ others top 10 Nollywood movies for 2018

Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji in her film, ‘Lionheart’. [Photo: Netflix]

Kemi Adetiba’s blockbuster ‘King of Boys’ and Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut ‘Lion Heart’ alongside eight others have been listed as top 10 Nollywood films for 2018.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the list (ranked in no particular order) was released by African films scoring website, Filming AFRICA and shared on their Instagram page @filmingafrica.

The post read, “We have always released our best films of the year, in no particular order, below is our list for 2018.”

The list featured Nnaji’s ‘Lion Heart’, Adetiba’s ‘King of Boys’ alongside ‘God Calling’ directed by BB Sasore, ‘Black Rose’ by Okey Oku, ‘The Delivery Boy’ by Adewale Adejuyigbe and ‘Kasala’ by Ema Edosio.

Also, ‘Power of One’ directed by Izu Ojukwu, ‘Sylvia’ directed by Daniel Oriahi, ‘Chief Daddy’ by Niyi Akinmolanyan and ‘Heaven on My Mind’ by Uche Jombo made the list.

Filming Africa also released a list of top ten Nollywood actors in 2018. They include Nkem Owoh, Lilian Echelon, Zainab Balogun, Jemima Osunde and Sola Sobowale.

Others are Emeka Nwabaroaocha, Genevieve Nnaji, Pete Edochie, Patience Ozokwo and Jammal Ibrahim.

The list also applauded the blend of veterans and new talents in most of the films released in the review year, adding that it showed the synergy of talents in the industry.

(NAN)

