RMD cautions against ‘faking it’ on social media

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, aka RMD, has advised his followers to desist from living ‘fake lives’ on social media.

RMD, who recently celebrated his 18th wedding anniversary to a former media personality, Jumobi Adegbesan, said this in his New Year message to his fans.

During the final weeks leading to the New Year, social media was awash with pictures of new cars and houses displayed by Nigerian users.

Reacting to the display, RMD said that there was no need to fake success in the bid to attract real success as it mounts unnecessary pressure on people.

“I am no longer surprised when people who earn next to nothing allegedly buy multi-million dollar cars and homes, after all, the catch phrase is ‘fake it till you make it.’

“But the question is, is faking it a guarantee to making it, absolutely not. I have never believed the principle of faking it till you make it because it is a faulty principle.

“It often puts people in trouble, so I want to share a principle that has worked for me, which is the principle of faith and utter total trust in God’s word.

“The principle that is sure to not only produce results but results that are long lasting, not the fleeting fame and fortune that comes with faking it.

“So welcome to 2019, and instead of faking it again this year, I dare you to faith it till you make it, Happy New Year again people. One Love,” RMD said.

Although he didn’t mention any names, some of his followers asked him to direct his message to his colleagues and celebrities alike.

RMD shot into limelight in the 1980’s with the hit show ‘Ripples’ and has since won several awards including the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in 2005.

He is also known for his roles in “The Wedding Party’’ and its sequel, “Castle and Castle’’, “A Trip To Jamaica’’ and “Three Wise Men’’.