Bolaji Amusan ‘Mr Latin’ emerges TAMPAN president

The popular comedian, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as ‘Mr Latin.’ has emerged the new president of the Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

He was elected by the association in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, on Sunday and is to lead the association’s affairs for the next four years.

The emergence of Amusan followed the end of the tenure of Dele Odule, a veteran practitioner whose wealth of experience brought the association to limelight across the globe.

Other elected officers of the association include Abiodun Olanrewaju (Deputy President), Fesogboye Oyewole (National General Secretary), Femi Adebayo(Legal Adviser), Odunlade Adekola (Director of Motion Pictures), Adulrasaq Adewale (Director Theater Arts) and Debo Alexander (Business/Organising Secretary)

They also include Fathia Balogun (National Treasurer), Bamidele Adeoti (National Financial Secretary), Sola Kosoko (National Auditor), Ayo Oladapo (Assistant General Secretary), Akeem Alimi (Provost Marshal),Funbi Akinduro (Provost Marshal), Toyosi Adesanya (Director of Socials), Adeniyi Adedayo (Director of Socials), Yomi Fash – Lanso(Director of Publicity/Media), Olu Omolade (Ex-Officio), Lati Deinde (Ex-Officio) and Ayo Adesanya (National Rep).

The Director of Publicity, Yomi Fash-Lanso, while speaking noted that TAMPAN has come to stay with a clear focus.

“It is no gainsaying that the South-west filmmakers started the cinema culture by stepping into filmmaking from travelling theatre which took many of the founding fathers to many states in Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

“So many box office films were done in that era: Ajani Ogun, Ija Ominira, Aye, Jaiyesimi, Aropin Nteniyan, Taxi Driver, Omo Orukan, Owo l’agba, Orun M’ooru, Mosebolatan, Ireke Onibudo,” he noted among others

He added: “it is with this history laid by the Late Hubert Ogunde, Late Adeyemi Afolayan, Late Duro Ladipo, Late Kola Ogunmola, Late Ray Eyiwunmi, Late Moses Olaiya Adejumo, Late Akin Ogungbe, Late Ayinla Olumegbon, Late Isola Ogunsola, Late Ojo Ladipo, Late Oyin Adejobi, Dr Ola Balogun and so many veterans that the National Executives Council under the past leadership of Omooba Dele Odule put in place a yearly Tampan Convention to bring together all members where issues will be debated, competition in stage performance is put in place and agenda for the incoming year is set.”

The newly elected national president, Bolaji Amusan, in his acceptance speech said the association will continue to soar higher with the execution of the programmes lined up to achieve the aims and objectives of the association and its members.