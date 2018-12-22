Funke Akindele welcomes twins

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, and her musician hubby, Abdul Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, have welcomed a set of twins.
Funke’s sister, Ayo Ola-Muhammed, broke the news on Instagram on Saturday.
The boys arrived on Friday in Los Angeles, U.S. They are the couple’s first children since they tied the knot in 2016 in the United Kingdom.
The 41-year-old actress lost a set of twins in 2017.
A popular pastor, Olagorioye Faleyimu who predicted that the actress would remain childless, is currently being trolled by Nigerians on social media.
However, in response to the prophecy at the time, Funke’s husband, reaffirmed his love and commitment to her.
Many congratulatory messages have been posted on the couple’s Instagram accounts but they are yet to issue an official statement.
Funke also lent some credibility to the trending story when she wrote in her Instagram story: “Thank you Lord. Oluwa e tobi (God is great), I am now being called a new name.”
Jayne Augoye
