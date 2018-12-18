Tinsel star ‘Phillip Ade Williams’ sets for nuptials

Related News

A Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, popularly known as Philip Ade Williams from the TV series Tinsel, is set for his traditional marriage.

The marriage to Chidera Uduezue, a Lagos-based model manager, is slated for December 27.

Okeke took to Instagram on Monday posting pre-wedding pictures of him and his fiancée.

“It’s beginning to look like a Christmas tree, look who I got, Ma gurl,” he wrote..

He and his fiancée hail from Anambra State.