Actor Yul Edochie dumps APGA for PDP

Nollywood actor turned politician, Yul Edochie, on Monday announced his defection to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The popular actor also tweeted that he was resigning his position as the senior special assistant (SSA) on creative and entertainment media to Willie Obiano, governor of Anambra State.

The 36-year-old actor said he was dumping the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for PDP in a bid to support the Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition, ‘for the sake of Nigerians.’

His latest defection is his third political affiliation in two years.

Edochie’s tweets read, “Today I gave up my position as SSA to Governor of Anambra & joined the PDP with tons of my supporters to give 100% support to @atiku & @PeterObi.

“I do this for all suffering Nigerians. I believe it will not be in vain. I believe in @OfficialPDPNig

“I thank you sir, His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano, the Executive Governor of Anambra State for giving me the opportunity to work with you, also to the First Lady of Anambra Chief Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano.

“Nigeria needs me. I also thank the Chief of Staff of Anambra State, Chief Primus Odili.”

Edochi contested for the governorship of Anambra under the Democratic People’s Congress in 2017 and secured only 145 votes.

He ran against 36 other governorship aspirants, including the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano.

The actor, who is the son of Pete Edochie, one of Nigerian foremost veteran actors, would later announce his defection to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), months after the election.

At the beginning of 2018, Edochie disclosed that he will contest the 2019 presidential election but by September, he announced that he had jettisoned the idea.

His foray into Nollywood began in 2005 when he starred in a movie titled, ‘The Exquirers’, alongside the late veteran actors, Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa.

He got his break in 2007 after featuring alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in the movie ‘Wind of Glory.’