Nigerian filmmaker receives lifetime achievement award

Related News

Renowned filmmaker, Femi Odugbemi, has been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award by the Nigerian Film Corporation, under the auspices of the Nigeria Film Society.

Mr Odugbemi was presented the award at the Zuma Film Festival which held in Abuja, last weekend.

The managing director of the Nigerian Film Society, Chidia Maduekwe, in a statement, said the Movie Rock of Fame Award presented to Mr Odugbemi was “to recognise and reward excellence and his immeasurable contributions towards the growth of the film industry.”

Mr Odugbemi joins late prime minister of Nigeria, Tafawa Balewa, Chika Okpala, Hyginius Ekwuazi, Ali Nuhu and Yakub Ibn Mohammed as the award’s recipients

Speaking after receiving the award, the filmmaker behind ‘Tinsel’ and ‘Battleground’, urged young filmmakers to pursue artistic excellence in their work.

He said, “It is good to show all the glitz and glamour but if the essence of your story is lost, then you haven’t done a job. We need to find that untold story that reflects our history and the magic of the African culture more, not cloning stories informed only by pecuniary gains.

“Our stories should not only entertain but also inform and inspire. Filmmaking is a powerful tool which most of us are yet to fully grasp. Nollywood can and should be the most powerful voice of the black race.”

In June, the ‘Bariga Boys’ director and producer was named among the four Nigerians invited into the voting membership of the Oscar awards, also known as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

He was subsequently appointed as the West African director of the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy.

Mr Odugbemi was a founding producer of ‘Tinsel’, and his current production ‘Battleground’ is a popular TV series on Africa Magic.