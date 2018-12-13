New Nollywood movie ‘Two Weeks in Lagos’ underway

Related News

A new Nollywood movie titled ‘Two Weeks in Lagos’, is currently being shot in Lagos.

The film’s director, Kathryn Fasega, disclosed this when she introduced the cast and crew to the media in Lagos on Wednesday.

It features prominent Nigerian actors like Joke Silva, Jide Kosoko, Tina Mba, Beverly Naya, Toyin Abraham, Shaffy Bello, Fathia Williams, Mawuli Gavor, Tina Mba and many more.

Speaking at the event, Fasega who is known internationally for her award winning movie, ‘Treacherous Heart’, hinted that the story line is the first of its kind in Nollywood.

She also expressed delight at the opportunity to direct what she described as a “stereotype-changing love story which is also faith-based”.

“It’s a story about a young couple who meet and go through a lot of challenges,” she stated.

“They talk about my country in a negative perspective. I am doing this to change that narrative. It’s also a love story with a difference because of the characters involved. They are two characters with strong ethics who know exactly what they want,” she added.

Actors Toyin Abraham, Mawuli Gavor, Joke Silva and Beverly Naya, who were present at the event, also shared the unique experiences garnered while starring in the movie so far.

Abraham said, “This is my first time working on a faith based project/Christian film and it has been a lovely experience. The characters have been amazing and it has been fun all the way, the director is very calm and flows with everybody. I love the story because it is simple and nice.”

Naya said she particularly loved the simplicity of the story.

“I have always been a Christian but lately I have been working on my spiritual journey and it’s really serious now, more than ever. When I saw the script, I fell in love with it, I thought I could use my craft to bring people closer to God and this would be a great avenue to do so,” she noted.

The producer of the movie, Inya Lawal, the executive producers, Ambrose Ovbiebo and Miebaka Ovbiebo, and Director of Photography, Ken Attoh, also spoke about the film’s underlying message.

Attoh, a Ghanaian, said, “This would be my first time shooting a film in Lagos. It’s been wonderful because it is me stepping out from my comfort zone. I have had to sit with Kathryn to bring her story to life. The pictures are fantastic, the costumes, the location, everything is vivid. I loved the experience.’’

‘Two weeks in Lagos’ is set to be released in 2019.