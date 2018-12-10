Actor Gideon Okeke alleges police brutality

Related News

A Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, is seeking justice after he was allegedly brutalised by the police in Lagos.

Okeke, who is famous for his role on the TV Drama series, Tinsel, said some police officers attached to the Maroko Division manhandled him and a fellow driver, Mosomola Ilori, along Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos, on Sunday.

He took to his Instagram handle to share the terrible experience which he said got him injured in the process.

According to him, it all began after he had a mild collision with Mrs. Ilori.

The actor said he called for the assistance of some officers who were “less than 10 feet away,” to get barricades off the road so they could park properly to inspect and sort out the damage.

It was then the policemen allegedly attacked him and the woman whose car he hit.

He shared a video of himself on his Instagram, writing about how he had to get stitches after the attack.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, on Monday announced that he has ordered an immediate investigation into the attack.

In a statement released by the commissioner, he said he has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba to investigate the matter and turn in her report within one week for appropriate action.

“The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal has been drawn to a video on the Instablog9ja in which one Gideon Okeke, an actor, was seen alleging that some policemen attached to Maroko Division, brutalised him after a minor road accident involving him and one Mrs Mosunmola Ilori.

“Sequel to the allegation, the CP in his usual professional approach to matters of this nature, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, (SCIID), Panti, Yaba to investigate the matter and turn in her report within one week for appropriate action.

“The CP assures that nothing will be swept under the carpet and urged all parties in the matter to fully corporate with the investigators. The CP further assures that findings made during inquisition into the matter will be made public as usual,” the statement read.

Other Nigerian celebrities like Ali Baba have also risen to Okeke’s defense and called on the appropriate authorities to look into the increasing cases of police brutality.

See the video here: