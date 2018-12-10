BON Awards 2018: Tope Oshin, Tana Adelana win big

Related News

Tope Oshin’s young-adult film ‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ carted the most awards at the 10th Best of Nollywood (BON) awards ceremony which held on Sunday at the Kakanfo Conference Centre in Ibadan, Oyo.

It won in four categories; including best director, best editing, movie of the year while the most promising actor award was jointly won by Francis Sule and Temidayo Akinboro.

The movie bagged 10 nominations when the contenders’ list was unveiled in November.

The film, which is aimed at tackling homophobia, tells the story of two teenage boys who fell in love with each other and had to deal with society.

‘A Lonely Lane’ also won two big categories, best actor and best actress in a lead role (Igbo).

‘Oga Bolaji’ which had 10 nominations only picked up one award, same number as ‘Queen of Queens’, ‘Obsession’ and ‘Body Language’.

Kelechi Udegbe beat Ramsey Nouah, Nosa Obaseki and Femi Branch to win the best actor (English). On the other hand, Yemi Solade edged Femi Adebayo, Ninalowo Bolanle, and Lateef Adedimeji to pick up best actor (Yoruba).

Tana Adelana won the best actress in a leading role (English) while Ronke Ojo came tops in the Yoruba category.

The event was hosted by comedian Helen Paul and veteran actor Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey and had the governor, Abiola Ajimobi, as the chief host.

Nollywood stars thronged the ceremony; from Segun Arinze, Nobert Young, Yemi Solade, Fathia Balogun, Femi Branch, Dayo Amusa to Liz DaSilva and Judith Audu.

See the full list of winners below.

Best Actor in a Leading Role (English)

Kelechi Udegbe – Bedroom Points

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English)

Shawn Faqua – Personal Assistant

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Yoruba)

Yemi Solade – Irolabi and Femi Adebayo – Etiko Onigedu

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

Jamiu Azeez – Hey

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Hausa)

Umar M Shareef in Mariya

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo)

Swanky JKA in A Lonely Lane

Best Actress in a Leading Role (English)

Tana Adelana – Body Language

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (English)

Bimbo Ademoye – Personal Assistant

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Yoruba)

Ronke Ojo – Osun Sengede and Bukunmi Oluwasina = Hey

Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)

Lanre Da Silva – Eniolami

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Hausa)

Maryam Yahaya in Mariya

Best Actress in a Leading Role ( Igbo)

Kindness Fidelis in A Lonely Lane

Best Child Actor in a Movie

Daniel Adesina- Ofefe

Best Child Actress in a movie

Jasmine Fakunle in Oga Bolaji

Moses Olaiya Movie with the Best Comedy

A Million Baby

Movie with the Best Social Message

Surrogate

Best Short Film of the Year

Mirabel

Documentary of the year

Green Passport

Movie with the Best Special Effect

Ebosimi

Movie with the Best Screenplay

Queen of Queens

Best use of Nigerian food in a Movie

Simbi Alamala

Best Use of Costume in a Movie

Ebosimi

Best Use of Make-up in a Movie

Disguise

Movie with the Best Production Design

Etiko Onigedu

Best Kiss in a Movie

Mawuli Gavor/ Odera Olivia Orji – Obsession

Movie with the Best Sound Track

Queen of Queens

Movie with the Best Editing

We don’t Live Here Anymore

Most Promising Actor

Francis Sule and Temidayo Akinboro in We don’t Live Here Anymore

Most Promising Actress

Oreoluwa Adedoyin in Ofefe

Movie with the Best Cinematography

10 Days in Sun City

Director of the Year

Tope Oshin- We don’t Live Here Anymore

Movie of the Year

We don’t Live Here Anymore

Revelation of the Year (Female)

Adebimpe Oyebade

Revelation of the Year (Male)

David Akande