BON Awards 2018: Tope Oshin, Tana Adelana win big

Tope Oshin’s young-adult film ‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore’ carted the most awards at the 10th Best of Nollywood (BON) awards ceremony which held on Sunday at the Kakanfo Conference Centre in Ibadan, Oyo.
It won in four categories; including best director, best editing, movie of the year while the most promising actor award was jointly won by Francis Sule and Temidayo Akinboro.
The movie bagged 10 nominations when the contenders’ list was unveiled in November.
The film, which is aimed at tackling homophobia, tells the story of two teenage boys who fell in love with each other and had to deal with society.
‘A Lonely Lane’ also won two big categories, best actor and best actress in a lead role (Igbo).
‘Oga Bolaji’ which had 10 nominations only picked up one award, same number as ‘Queen of Queens’, ‘Obsession’ and ‘Body Language’.
Kelechi Udegbe beat Ramsey Nouah, Nosa Obaseki and Femi Branch to win the best actor (English). On the other hand, Yemi Solade edged Femi Adebayo, Ninalowo Bolanle, and Lateef Adedimeji to pick up best actor (Yoruba).
Tana Adelana won the best actress in a leading role (English) while Ronke Ojo came tops in the Yoruba category.
The event was hosted by comedian Helen Paul and veteran actor Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey and had the governor, Abiola Ajimobi, as the chief host.
Nollywood stars thronged the ceremony; from Segun Arinze, Nobert Young, Yemi Solade, Fathia Balogun, Femi Branch, Dayo Amusa to Liz DaSilva and Judith Audu.
See the full list of winners below.
Best Actor in a Leading Role (English)
Kelechi Udegbe – Bedroom Points
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (English)
Shawn Faqua – Personal Assistant
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Yoruba)
Yemi Solade – Irolabi and Femi Adebayo – Etiko Onigedu
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)
Jamiu Azeez – Hey
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Hausa)
Umar M Shareef in Mariya
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo)
Swanky JKA in A Lonely Lane
Best Actress in a Leading Role (English)
Tana Adelana – Body Language
Best Actress in a Supporting Role (English)
Bimbo Ademoye – Personal Assistant
Best Actress in a Leading Role (Yoruba)
Ronke Ojo – Osun Sengede and Bukunmi Oluwasina = Hey
Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Yoruba)
Lanre Da Silva – Eniolami
Best Actress in a Leading Role (Hausa)
Maryam Yahaya in Mariya
Best Actress in a Leading Role ( Igbo)
Kindness Fidelis in A Lonely Lane
Best Child Actor in a Movie
Daniel Adesina- Ofefe
Best Child Actress in a movie
Jasmine Fakunle in Oga Bolaji
Moses Olaiya Movie with the Best Comedy
A Million Baby
Movie with the Best Social Message
Surrogate
Best Short Film of the Year
Mirabel
Documentary of the year
Green Passport
Movie with the Best Special Effect
Ebosimi
Movie with the Best Screenplay
Queen of Queens
Best use of Nigerian food in a Movie
Simbi Alamala
Best Use of Costume in a Movie
Ebosimi
Best Use of Make-up in a Movie
Disguise
Movie with the Best Production Design
Etiko Onigedu
Best Kiss in a Movie
Mawuli Gavor/ Odera Olivia Orji – Obsession
Movie with the Best Sound Track
Queen of Queens
Movie with the Best Editing
We don’t Live Here Anymore
Most Promising Actor
Francis Sule and Temidayo Akinboro in We don’t Live Here Anymore
Most Promising Actress
Oreoluwa Adedoyin in Ofefe
Movie with the Best Cinematography
10 Days in Sun City
Director of the Year
Tope Oshin- We don’t Live Here Anymore
Movie of the Year
We don’t Live Here Anymore
Revelation of the Year (Female)
Adebimpe Oyebade
Revelation of the Year (Male)
David Akande