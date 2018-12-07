Veteran actor, Baba Sala, buried

Related News

The remains of the late veteran Yoruba comedian, Moses Adejumo, popularly known as Baba Sala, were buried in his Ilesa country home on Friday amid tears by family members and other sympathisers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the 82-year-old comedian died on October 7 at his private residence in Ilesa after suffering a stroke.

Speaking at the funeral service held for the deceased at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Model Parish District Headquarters, Ilesa, Elder Apostle S.O Adeoye enjoined Christians to live a life worthy of emulation.

He said the late Adejumo lived an exemplary and fulfilled life by serving his God, the church and humanity.

Mr Adeoye, who urged the congregation to “ always lay their treasures in heaven where they will not be consumed by ants, ’’ said the life and times of the late comedian should serve as a worthy example.

Also speaking, the Supreme Head, Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Churches World Wide, Solomon Alao, said the deceased was not a member of any cult group while alive.

“Late Adejumo came, saw and his life was meaningful for he impacted joy and happiness on many lives.

“His talents, plays, script and performance shaped many lives; Adejumo would forever remain in the people’s heart,’’ he said.

Bola Odubela of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Agege District Headquarters, Lagos, on his part, urged Christians to prepare for death by refraining from sin.

“Jesus Christ said you will face tribulations, be of good cheer for I have overcome the world.

“Accept Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Saviour and behave in a godly manner so as to have joy at the end of your race on earth,’’ he said.

(NAN)