Adeniyi Johnson begs ex-wife Toyin Abraham to sign divorce papers

There was a mild drama on Wednesday as actor, Adeniyi Johnson, took to Instagram to plead with his ex-wife, Toyin Abraham, to sign their divorce papers.

In a series of post on his Instagram page, the actor revealed that Toyin has been stalling their divorce for the past three years and he is fed up with it.

The actor begged her to sign the divorce documents and let him go.

Their union, which was contracted on July 3, 2013, crashed like a pack of badly stacked cards in August, 2015.

It was Toyin who announced that she had filed for a divorce on grounds of infidelity.

Shortly after, she became an item almost immediately with embattled filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe.

The couple have been embroiled in a messy infidelity scandal ever since. Things became heated when Adeniyi found love in the arms of another actress, Seyi Edun, who was a close friend of his ex-wife.

Although they are both rumoured to be a couple, they have been unable to make it public because Adeniyi’s marriage has not been properly dissolved in a law court.

Adeniyi’s post read, “We were supposed to sign divorce documents by November 1st, u didn’t come, the case was postponed to January 10th only for your manager SAM to call me that you want to discontinue the case in Shagamu and restart in Ibadan…why madam? Till date I did no interviews except for the one on rubbin mind and yet took all faults and bear the names you call me…why not let me go after three years…why shift case to start all over again.” (sic)

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Toyin’s manager, Samuel Olatunji, he said his client would react in due time.

Adeniyi, on the other hand, is yet to respond to text messages sent him.