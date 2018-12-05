Otedola to settle actor Victor Olaotan’s hospital bills – RMD

Related News

Billionaire Femi Otedola has agreed to settle ailing actor, Victor Olaotan’s medical bills, says Richard Mofe-Damijo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olaotan was reported to need 50,000 dollars for medical treatment abroad following a ghastly car accident in 2016.

A go-fund-me account was opened on his behalf for friends, fans and industry colleagues to donate towards his treatment.

The veteran actor reportedly faces possible amputation of both legs to stabilise his condition.

Mofe-Damijo took to his Instagram page @mofedamijo on Wednesday to share the uplifting news that Otedola will clear all the medical expenses.

He said, “so, a few days ago, I reached out to @femiotedola asking for help for my friend and brother, Victor and just this morning Femi calls to tell me that he would take care of ALL of Victor’s bills.

“He told me that he is already on it and that his people are talking to Victor’s wife. Is God not awesome?? I can’t even contain my joy and gratitude.

“Thank you Femi @femiotedola you are a man and half and thank you to my young friend @gbenroajibade for championing this cause.

“They don’t make them like you anymore. Thanks for being such an amazing ‘child’ and I am proud to know you.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported one way or the other. It’s been a long time coming,” Mofe-Damijo wrote.

NAN reports that Olaotan is best known for his role as Fred Ade-Williams in the long-running television drama, ‘Tinsel’, and the movie “Three Wise Men.’’

(NAN)