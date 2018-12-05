Comedian Kevin Hart to host 2019 Academy Awards

Kevin Hart (Photo Credit: CNBC)
Kevin Hart (Photo Credit: CNBC)

Comedian Kevin Hart, who has long said that he would like to one day host the Academy Awards, will serve as M.C. for the 91st Oscars ceremony on Feb. 24.

“I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars,” Hart wrote on Instagram.

The Academy Awards are the film industry’s highest honours.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises the Oscars and normally announces the host, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hart, 39, follows talk show host Jimmy Kimmel who took on the gig in 2018 and 2017.

“I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time,” Hart wrote on his Instagram page.

(Reuters/NAN)

