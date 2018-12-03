Actor, Victor Olaotan, seeks assistance after ghastly accident

Related News

Tinsel actor, Victor Olaotan, requires financial assistance to receive medical treatment outside Nigeria in a bid to avert the amputation of his legs.

The 66-year-old actor is best known for his role as Fred Ade-Williams in the long-running television drama “Tinsel”.

The veteran actor has been receiving medical care since he was involved in a motor accident in October 2016. He was driving to a movie set when the accident took place around Apple Junction, in Festac, Lagos

A Gofundme account has also been opened to raise $50,000, about (N18.3 million).The fund is to enable him urgently undergo neuro-rehabilitation; a medical procedure designed to aid recovery from nervous system injury or disorders of the nervous system.

The Gofund account reads, “Victor Toye Olaotan has brought Joy to teeming viewers on stage, Television and the big screen through his solid work as a professional actor. For the last two years he has been incapacitated following an accident. Victor is still fighting and he has been advised to seek medical attention outside our Nigerian shores” we implore your help in raising the funds.

For the Naira account. Here is his wife’s info since he can’t go to the bank 0001101396 Stanbic bank. Julia Olaotan.”

As at press time, $6,608 of the $50,000 goal has been donated by 139 people in one day.

Mr. Olaotan has featured in movies like “Love struck” as well as “Three Wise Men”, alongside Richard Mofe-Damijo and Zack Orji.