Nigerian traditional outfits take centre-stage at ‘Chief Daddy’ premiere

Premier of the movie, CHief Daddy. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian Nigeria]
Premier of the movie, CHief Daddy. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian Nigeria]

Nigerian celebrities stepped out in their traditional attire for the premiere of EbonyLife’s latest film, ‘Chief Daddy’.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cast members and guests alike, took the theme ‘Opulently Nigerian’ seriously and showed up representing various ethnic groups in the country.

Fashion influencers and media personalities, Toke Makinwa and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who represented the Yoruba and Igbo cultures respectively, led the park of beautifully tailored traditional pieces.

Actor, Stan Nze showed up representing the Igala tribe with actresses, Inidima Okojie, Ini Edo and Toyin Abraham looking elegant in their Edo, Efik and Yoruba costumes respectively.

Also, actress Omoni Oboli tapped her Benin roots, filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan wore a Kembe set while newly wedded couple, Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor stepped out in avant-garde traditional pieces.

The premiere was also attended by actresses, Shaffy Bello, Chioma Akpota, Uche Jombo and actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Falz the Bhad guy who religiously followed the theme.

‘Chief Daddy’ is centered on the life of an extravagant and larger-than-life billionaire industrialist, Chief Beecroft, who is known to be a pillar of the society.

All seems well in the Beecroft household until Chief Daddy passes away and suddenly the ‘wheels begin to turn’ and things go awry.

The film stars Nollywood veterans and new faces including, Nkem Owoh, Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Edo, Joke Silva, Dakore Akande, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Folarin Falana and Patience Ozokwo.

NAN reports that movie, which will be in cinemas from December 14, was written by Bode Asinyanbi and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

(NAN)

