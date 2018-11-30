Nollywood all about gossip, envy – Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo
Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo, a Nollywood filmmaker, on Friday urged her fans not to be fooled by the make-belief friendship exhibited in the industry, saying it was all about gossip, envy, backstabbing and backbiting.

In a post on her Instagram page, she wrote: “We never truly support our own; we’re just friends when it suits.

“… deceiving our fans, that is why we are actors.

“Can I just hint y’all that we are just colleagues in some … competition that no one understands, unfortunately not only two can play the game but hundreds can play the role.

“Oh yes, we get along with some, yet we are mindful of our utterances because all they want to know is you, then we act for the Instagram where we seek validation for our not so real relationships.

“Problems starts when you refuse to let them into your business, you become a rival and a threat, they start rewriting the script and when they’re done destroying you, they move to the next gullible victim.’’

Ms Ojo, who said the post was straight from the heart, said the motivational writers in the industry change the script every second to suit them.

“Don’t be fooled, watch, learn, get entertained and move on.

“We are all acting; 20 years of entertainment, different roles, same game.

“Trust me when I say, the game is not for a learner; you gotta to be rooted. It’s unexplainable,’’ she said.

(NAN)

