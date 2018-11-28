AY, Omoni Oboli make Hollywood debut

Nigeria’s Ayobami ‘AY’ Makun and Omoni Oboli will make their debut in a Hollywood animation film, “Elliott: The Littlest Reindeer”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the characters AY and Oboli would voice in the film scheduled to premiere on December 14, however, remain unknown.

The Christmas-themed film also features Hunger Games star, Josh Hutcherson, Dead pool actress, Morena Baccarin, Jeff Dunham, Martin Short, and John Cleese.

The animation follows Blitzen- one of Santa’s sleigh-pulling reindeers- announcing his retirement on December 21, giving a miniature horse three days to fulfil his lifelong dream.

The horse has to earn a spot on Santa’s sleigh during the North Pole try-outs in time for Christmas Eve; Elliott and his friend Hazel set out to prove that no dream is too big if you believe in yourself.

NAN reports that AY, who is also a veteran comedian, earned a Guinness World Record recognition for his 2018 film, ‘30 Days in Atlanta’ as the highest grossing film in the territories of Hollywood and Bollywood.

Similarly, Omoni is a seasoned actress and filmmaker, uses films such as ‘Wives on Strike’ and its sequel to address societal issues.

(NAN)

