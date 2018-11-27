2019: Actor Emeka Ike joins House of Reps race

Popular Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has declared his intention to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives in Imo state.

The 51-year-old actor seeks to represent Ideato South LGA of Imo State under the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Mr. Ike who made the announcement on his social media accounts has also shared pictures from his grassroot campaigns.

“Campaign up, YPP, youth and masses friendly party. Let’s go fellow masses, YPP is changing the grassroots narrative. Youths, it’s our time,” he wrote.

“Real leaders should step out to the centre stage. Let’s sample the stuff u are made of. Not merely sharing money with no content.”

He joins the likes of singer, Banky W and actor, Kanayo O Kanayo who have joined the House of Reps race in Lagos and Delta state respectively.

The actor has been tagged as one of Nollywood’s ‘Bad boys’ due to his peculiar movie roles.

His first major role was in the movie ‘Deadly Affair’ in 1987.

