Marvel legend Stan Lee is dead

Stan Lee, the mastermind behind Marvel Comics. Photo credit: UPROXX
Stan Lee, the mastermind behind Marvel Comics.

Stan Lee, the mastermind behind Marvel Comics, has died at the age of 95.

His daughter J.C., who he is survived by, said an ambulance rushed to his Hollywood Hills home on Monday morning and he was taken to Cedar’s Sinai Medical Center, where he died.

He began his career in the comic business in 1939 and was the writer, editor and publisher responsible for famous characters such as Black Panther, Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Mighty Thor, Iron Man, the Fantastic Four, the Incredible Hulk, Daredevil and Ant-Man, among numerous others.

He was also known for his cameo appearances in the Marvel movies.

