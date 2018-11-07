Joke Silva, Bimbo Manuel, Rahama Sadau star in new movie

Related News

While Nigerian politicians struggle for political power in 2019, a new Nollywood thriller, “If I am President” has premiered in Lagos.

The film captures the current political climate of the country, especially the recent emergence of younger aspirants.

Nollywood actors, Joke Silva, Bimbo Manuel, Ayo Ayoola of Project Fame are the lead characters in the film.

The movie, which is produced by Bright Wonder Obasi, premiered at Genesis Cinema, Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday.

The movie also features Rahama Sadau, Bryan Okwara, Victor Decker, Rekiya Atta, Ayo Ayoola, Kayode Aiyegbusi, and Ivie Okujaye.

The film follows the story of Zinachi the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Rebirth Party, a new party made up of young idealists. Also, Joke Silva plays the role of a strong female opposition member who wants to represent women in the top office.

In “If I am President,” all the candidates must wade through the storm of Nigerian politics, which is filled with, twists and turns.

The film said the movie was inspired by the political crisis and plight of the masses and sees Ayoola play the lead role of a young president.

Speaking on his role, the reality TV star said the movie would evoke emotion that will make a change in Nigeria. “We’re definitely hopeful that this movie would spark off a revolution in the minds of young people to stand up, support and make advantage of political power.”

Corroborating Ayoola’s claims, the producer said the movie would shed more light on how important for the youth should stand up and take important position in this country.

“At the end of the day, the future of this country lies in our hands and hands of those that are yet to be born and the only way to guarantee a desirable future for our children and grandchildren would be to get involved and affect it change policies to favor this country and everyone in it,” he said.

Check out the trailer below:

