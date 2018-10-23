Nollywood movie “Dry” to screen at Ray Charles Week

Related News

“Dry”, a 2014 movie by Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus, will screen at the 2018 Ray Charles Week.

The event takes place at Dillard University, New Orleans, Lousiana, U.S. on Friday.

The film’s theme focuses on the practice of fistula and under-age marriage among young Nigerian women.

The movie featured Liz Benson, Linus, Olu Jacobs, Rekiya Attah and Klint D Drunk.

The actress’ publicist, Adeola Adeyemo, said in a statement that in addition to the movie screening, Stephanie Linus would also give a lecture at the Dillard University.

The lecture is titled, “The Emergence of African Storytellers and Their New Narrative”.

The annual event, the statement noted, is organised by the Dillard University Ray Charles Program, Dillard Film and Dillard University African World Student Organization.

The aim is to research, document, disseminate, preserve, and celebrate African American culture and food ways in the South.

Past speakers have included Denzel Washington, Tunde Wey and many more.

Following the screening, Linus will participate in a Q&A session with the audience. The lone screening is open to the public. The Dillard University Ray Charles Program, Dillard University Film and Dillard University African World Student Organisation are the event sponsors.

Stephanie began acting during her teenage years in 1997 and has featured in over a 100 films till date.