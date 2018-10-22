PHOTOS: Nollywood stars storm ‘King of Boys’ Premiere

Related News

Kemi Adetiba’s highly anticipated Nollywood film, “Kings of Boys” premiered at the IMAX cinemas, Lekki, Lagos, on Sunday night.

The theme for the night was ‘Gangster Royalty’ and guests adhered to the dress code by making striking fashions statements.

The movie stars, Adesua Etomi, Reminisce, iLLBliss, Osas Ighodaro, Omoni Oboli, Akin Lewis, Paul Sambo, Demola Adedoyin, Toni Tones among others, attended.

The cast and crew were spotted at the premiere, alongside other celebrities like Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Toyin Abraham, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Mo Abudu, Michelle Dede, Ini Dima-Okojie, Mimi Onalaja and Ade Laoye.

King of Boys follows the story of Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman and philanthropist with a promising political future. She is a pillar of society — loved by many, feared by most, and truly known by a select few.

As her political ambitions see her outgrowing the underworld connections responsible for her considerable wealth, she’s drawn into a power struggle that threatens everything she holds dear.

To come out of this on top, she will need every ounce of the cunning, ruthlessness, and strategy that took her to the top, as well as the loyalty of those closest to her. But whom can she really trust?

Speaking at the premiere, Ms Adetiba expressed delight at finally being able to tell a compelling story.

“After the huge success of The Wedding Party, I wanted to try my hands on a different style of storytelling, one that would show my versatility as a director and a storyteller,” she said.