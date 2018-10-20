Nollywood producer, Chris Ekejimbe, is dead

Related News

A renowned Nollywood producer, Chris Ekejimbe, died in the early hours of Saturday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, after an undisclosed illness.

Until his death, he was a member of the board of the Association of Nollywood Core Producers, ANCOPS.

News of his death was broken to members of the group by the founding president of ANCOPS, Alex Eyengho .

“Folks! Sad day for Nollywood! Chris Ekejimbe just passed on a few moments ago at LUTH. Lord have mercy. I just spoke with the wife!,” Eyengho stated.

His death comes four months after his friend and creative partner, Bambino Anachina, also passed on.

A prominent Nollywood figure, he was the owner of 4Screams Production Company) and founder of notable Nollywood social media group, Film4Life.

The news has sent shivers round Nollywood camps, with condolence messages pouring in, from Kigali, Rwanda, where filmmakers and actors are gathered for the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) holding Saturday.

Mr. Ekejimbe had been ill for a while and was last spotted in public at the Nigerian creative industry summit at Protea Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, in September.

He was a member of the global body for the arts and business of film , FIAPF.