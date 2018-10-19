Nse Ikpe, Arthur Nkusi to host AMAA 2018

Related News

Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim, and Rwandan comedian, Arthur Nkusi, will anchor the 2018 Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA), organisers have announced.

In its 14th year, the award ceremony is scheduled to hold at the Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday.

Ikpe-Etim will be hosting AMAA for the third time. She anchored the event in Lagos in 2017 and in Lilongwe, Malawi in 2013.

Nkusi, otherwise called Rutura, is also a radio presenter and a former Big Brother Africa contestant.

The Rwanda Convention Bureau, Rwandair, Rwanda Development Board, The Radisson Blu Hotel and the Kigali Convention Centre are supporting the event.

Chairman of the AMAA Selection Committee, Shaibu Husseini, who announced the nominations said over 500 films were entered for this year’s edition of the awards.

Husseini, who represented AMAA 2018 Jury President, Dorothee Wenner, revealed this during the nomination announcement at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Lagos, recently.