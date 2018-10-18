Veteran Yoruba actor, Ola Omonitan ‘Ajimajasan’, is dead

Related News

A veteran Yoruba actor, Ola Omonitan, died on Thursday after a prolonged battle with a heart-related ailment. He was 80.

His name might not ring a bell in Nollywood , but the late actor, popularly known by his stage name, Ajimajasan, is one of the earliest Yoruba theatre artistes to popularise comedy.

His death comes barely 11 days after veteran actor, Moses Olaiya aka Baba Sala passed on.

His eldest child, Ajike, confirmed the news in a telephone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES.

She said her late dad had been admitted at the University College Hospital, Ibadan where it was discovered that he had been suffering from an enlarged heart, spinal cord problem and prostate cancer.

“After successfully undergoing another prostrate cancer operation in 2013, he could not be operated upon again due to his age and frail stature,” she said.

“He died in the early hours of Thursday. Our family will issue a statement detailing his burial arrangements. My father spent over 5 decades in the movie industry and I am glad that he touched many lives.”

He was based in Ibadan, Oyo State and his contemporaries in drama include Akin Olumegbon, Lere Paimo, Ojo Ladipo, Moses Omilani and Jimoh Aliu .

He was also one of the foremost Nigerian comedians to host a comedy series on television for one year. The productions include “Omo Araye Le”, “Bata Wahala” and “Ogun L’aye.”

The programmes ran for one hour each on the Nigerian Television Authority in 1981. The late actor would also be remembered for his lead role in the TV drama series, ‘Omi Okun’ which is one of his post popular works till date.