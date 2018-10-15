Multichoice Talent Factory Academy kicks off in Lagos

Related News

The West African branch of MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy was launched in Lagos on Sunday.

The initiators said the Academy is expected to provide Africa’s next generation of film and television storytellers the skillset to ignite their passion, connect with industry professionals and tell authentic African stories.

Addressing the media at the event, the West Africa Academy Director, Femi Odugbemi, said the candidates would be exposed to a comprehensive curriculum comprising theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling.

“They will be primed as key players in the growth and sustainability of Africa’s creative film and television industry. It’s time that we not only reap the rewards of high-end quality TV and film products, but we also equally benefit from the investments behind the lens,” said Mr Odugbemi.

Special guests at the event included the Ghanaian deputy minister of tourism, arts and culture, Ziblim Iddi, and the Lagos State commissioner of tourism, arts and culture, Steve Ayorinde.

In his remarks, Mr Iddi, implored the candidates to be committed to learning, as this is a life-changing opportunity.

On his part, Mr Ayorinde charged the students to make good use of the opportunity given to them because the Nigerian and African entertainment industry expect a lot from them.

Also speaking at the event, managing director, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe noted that the film and television industry is the pioneer of creative industries in Africa and is particularly relevant as a tool for shaping the African narrative.

“We have been telling authentic and well-produced stories that only Africans themselves can tell. Nevertheless, there is a lot of raw talent that need to be nurtured and polished. The Academy will give such talent the opportunity to hone their skills, thereby increasing the pool of world-class talent within the industry. It’s also about teaching the selected candidates the business of film and television,” he said.

In attendance at the launch were members of the academia and entertainers who joined the ribbon cutting ceremony and took a tour of the academy facilities situated in Victoria Island, Lagos.