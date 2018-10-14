Baba Sala: Family announces burial date

Baba Sala
Baba Sala

The family of the late Moses Adejumo, popularly known as Baba Sala, has announced December 6 and 7 as dates for the burial ceremony of the icon, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

His son, a Performing Officer at the National Troupe of Nigeria, Emmanuel Adejumo popularly called “Boisala’’ told NAN that the family was decided on the date for the burial.

NAN reports that the late Adejumo, a Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), comedian, dramatist and actor died on October 7 at 81 in Ilesa, Osun State.

His body has since been deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex Annex, (Wesley Guild Hospital) in Ilesa.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.