Sola Sobowale, John Ajayi, others return in “Hustle” Season 3

Hustle, the popular Nigerian comedy series, is set to return to TV screens for a third season on October 8 on DSTV Channel 153.

Hustle stars Seun Ajayi as the lead character and also features veteran Nollywood act Sola Sobowale.

The series also stars Maurice Sam, Elvis Poko, Deborah Anugwa, John Joshua, and for the first time this season, Big Brother Naija Season 3 star, Tobi Bakre.

Season Three will continue with the tale of Dayo, a gullible Lagos hustler who continues to see the best in people, hopeful that his dreams of making it big in Lagos will come true.

The organisers said in a statement that the new season would also not leave out the antics of his best friend, Acid, and their hilarious neighbours as they continue to plot and discover new ways of becoming rich in Lagos.

The Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, said since the series premiered in 2016, it has continued to receive positive reviews.

“It is our mission to keep Africa entertained with the best local content and in this return season of Hustle, fans will be in for more tales of city life as the series promises to be more hilarious,” she noted.

The show tells the tale of Dayo, a naive, but relentlessly optimistic young man, who moves to Lagos, harbouring dreams of making it big.

It took very little time for him to learn that it is not as easy as it seems, as he comes to terms with hilariously catastrophic neighbours, an antagonistic landlady and a shady, yet loyal roommate.

All nonetheless, share an unwavering hope for tomorrow, and the spirit of the hustle buoys them.