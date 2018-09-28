Photos: New Nollywood movie “Kinsman” premieres in Lagos

Related News

A new Nollywood movie titled, “Kinsman” was premiered at the Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday.

Written and produced by Teni Stuffman and Doris Ariole, Kinsman is a faith-based story directed by Doris Ariole.

Nollywood celebrities like Kalu Ikeagwu, Ebele Okaro, Lota Chukwu, Chioma Nwosu, Bridget Chibufue and Omobala Akinde, graced the premiere.

Speaking at the premiere, the producer revealed that “Kinsman” is the first original movie from the stables of a media-streaming platform, Lodios.com.

Shedding light on the inspiration behind the movie, Ms. Stuffman told PREMIUM TIMES that it was borne out of a desire to teach valuable lessons through film.

She noted, “Experience has taught me that one of the fastest ways to get a message across is to infuse comedy into a movie. So while people are laughing their hearts out, the message is subtly being passed across. I wouldn’t want to let out too much information about the movie but I can assure you that it is loaded with lots of lessons and values for everyone.”

The movie follows the story of Nneoma who decides to return to Nigeria from Cotonou after losing her husband and two sons.

Nneoma’s devoted daughter-in-law, and late son’s widow, Nadia, insists on moving back with her.

In appreciation of Nadia’s loyalty, Nneoma’s sole desire and pursuit, is to help Nadia get a good husband, by playing Cupid.

A quest that takes them on a journey full of humour, drama and intrigue.

The movie will begin showing in Nigerian cinemas nationwide from October 5.

See photos from the premiere below