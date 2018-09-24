Comedian Bill Cosby to be sentenced for sexual assault conviction

Bill Cosby [Photo credit: CNN]
Bill Cosby [Photo credit: CNN]

Bill Cosby is due to be sentenced for his sexual assault conviction from earlier this year in a two-day proceeding starting on Monday.

The 81-year-old star of The Cosby Show was found guilty in April of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

The court in Norristown, Pennsylvania, has scheduled two days for the sentencing, to give witnesses the opportunity to speak before the judge.

Cosby, who has been under house arrest since his conviction, will also be offered the chance to make a statement before Judge Steven O’Neill hands him his sentence.

His lawyers have said he will appeal the conviction, which observers say could push the case up to Pennsylvania’s highest court and take several years.

More than 50 women have come forward to publicly accuse Cosby of sexual assault spanning several decades.

But Cosby’s conviction on three counts of aggravated indecent assault refers solely to accusations from Constand, a former employee at Temple University in Philadelphia, Cosby’s alma mater. (dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.