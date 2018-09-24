Comedian Bill Cosby to be sentenced for sexual assault conviction

Related News

Bill Cosby is due to be sentenced for his sexual assault conviction from earlier this year in a two-day proceeding starting on Monday.

The 81-year-old star of The Cosby Show was found guilty in April of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

The court in Norristown, Pennsylvania, has scheduled two days for the sentencing, to give witnesses the opportunity to speak before the judge.

Cosby, who has been under house arrest since his conviction, will also be offered the chance to make a statement before Judge Steven O’Neill hands him his sentence.

His lawyers have said he will appeal the conviction, which observers say could push the case up to Pennsylvania’s highest court and take several years.

More than 50 women have come forward to publicly accuse Cosby of sexual assault spanning several decades.

But Cosby’s conviction on three counts of aggravated indecent assault refers solely to accusations from Constand, a former employee at Temple University in Philadelphia, Cosby’s alma mater. (dpa/NAN)