Photos: Stars in Agbada challenge for AY’s movie premiere

The Merry Men lead characters, Falz, AY, Jim Iyke and Ramsey Nuoah
The Merry Men lead characters, Falz, AY, Jim Iyke and Ramsey Nuoah

The premiere of comedian AY’s latest movie, Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons, held on Sunday night at Imax Cinema, Lekki, Lagos.

AY had announced that he was on the lockout for the best Agbada (Yoruba traditional wear) at the premiere and urged the invited guests to stick to the event’s Agbada dress code.

Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Toyin Abraham, IK Ogbonna, Ojo, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, Alexx Ekubo and more stars were at the premiere.

In the comedy, Remi Martins (Falz), Amaju Abioritsegbemi (AY), Ayo Alesinloye (Ramsey Nouah) and Naz Okigbo (Jim Iyke) are Abuja’s most eligible bachelors.

According to AY, they are also some of the city’s most ‘notorious’ bachelors.

The quartet have thriving businesses, palatial homes, fast cars and the attention of women in no short supply.

They are known as the ‘Merry Men’, but the ladies call them the ‘Real Yoruba demons’.

Toka Mcbaror directed the movie, which has a star-studded cast with the likes of Damilola Adegbite, Jide Kosoko, Ireti Doyle, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade and more.

Check out photos from the premiere below.

Waje
Ushebaby_1
Uriel
Ramsey Nuoah
Kunle Afolayan
Jim Iyke
Iyabo Ojo
Falz
AY
Brian Okwara
ANTO
Alex Ekubo

