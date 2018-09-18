RMD, Falz, MI, Ini Edo, others star in “Chief Daddy”

Related News

EbonyLife Films, producer of ‘The Wedding Party (1, 2)’ and ‘The Royal Hibiscus Hotel,’ has released its first teaser for its latest project, “Chief Daddy.”

The production company, in a statement on Tuesday, said the comedy film, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 14, had five other teasers preceding its official full-length trailer in October.

The film has a stellar cast starring veterans and newer actors in the Nollywood industry including Bisola Aiyeola, Funke Akindele, Zainab Balogun, Shaffy Bello, Lepacious Bose, Ini Edo, Dakore Egbuson-Akande.

Others are Linda Ejiofor, Mawuli Gavor, Kate Henshaw, Ayo Lijadu, Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Beverly Naya, Chinedu ‘Nedu’ Ani, Uti Nwachukwu, Taiwo Obileye, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Rachel Oniga, Beverly Osu, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor and Joke Silva.

Also featured is entertainer, rapper and two-time AMVCA winner, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, who may be the breakout star of the movie.

Chief Daddy was written by Bode Asinyanbi and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

According to the producer, the movie centres on the life of billionaire industrialist, Chief Beecroft, who is known to be a pillar of the society.

“He is extravagant, exuberant and larger-than-life but extremely benevolent, as he serves as a benefactor to everyone around him including a large extended family of relatives, household staff, and mistresses.

“All seems well in the Beecroft household until ‘Chief Daddy’ passes away and suddenly the ‘wheels begin to turn’ and things go awry,” the producer noted.

The teaser reportedly gives a sneak peek into the movie, showing the pivotal moment when ‘Chief Daddy’ dies and the events that unfolded immediately afterwards.

“What follows reveals enormous surprises, twist and turns that prove larger than the life ‘Chief Daddy’ lived.”

Check out the trailer below