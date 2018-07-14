Actors Saidi Balogun, Fathia Williams reunite for son’s graduation

Related News

Yoruba movie star, Saidi Balogun, and his ex-wife, actress, Fathia Williams, put their differences aside, at least for a day, to celebrate their son’s graduation on Saturday.

Saidi’s son, Khalid, whom he had with Fathia, graduated from secondary school in Lagos.

The celebration of his graduation saw the two ex-lovers reunite as a family after a long time.

Fathia and Saidi were all smiles as they posed for a family photograph at the occasion.

Khalid also celebrated his birthday a few days earlier and his parents took to Instagram to shower encomiums on him.

This turned out a cheery news for fans of the actors who have longed for a day like this.

The occasion was the second time the erstwhile couple would be spotted together in public since their divorce four years ago.

They danced together in public for the first time in January at their colleague, Mercy Aigbe’s 40th birthday in Lagos.

Despite their divorce, they are cordial in public and still cannot hide the affection they have for each other.

Faithia and Saidi were married for six years. Their marriage took place on September 7, 2000, at the Ikorodu Marriage Registry, Lagos.

They were separated for a few years before they officially divorced on January 17, 2014.

In November 2017, Fathia reverted to her maiden name “Williams” three years after their divorce was finalised.

The union produced two children.