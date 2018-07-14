INTERVIEW: How Nollywood can win an Oscar — Filmmaker, Femi Odugbemi

Related News

Femi Odugbemi is a Nigerian filmmaker and producer of international repute. His works celebrate the rich diversity of the Nigerian and African experience. He produced Tinsel, a widely acclaimed soap opera that started airing in August 2008.

His filmmaking credits include ‘Gidi Blues’, ‘Battleground’, ‘Maroko’ and ‘Bariga Boy’.

He is also one of the four Nigerians formally invited into the voting membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the United States of America.

The academy organises and decides the nominations for the universally acclaimed Oscars award for motion pictures. In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, he speaks about the possibility of a Nollywood film bagging an Oscar among other issues

PT: Congratulations on your admission into the voting membership of the Oscars. Does this mean that Nollywood is an inch closer to winning an Oscar?

Femi: It’s a win for Nollywood as we’ve looked forward to this opportunity for a long time. Now, there is diversity and the doors are opening for us as an industry. It is is now left for us (Nollywood) to create works that are culturally defining. We need to tap into our heritage and history to create larger than life characters that will create stories that the world would appreciate. We also need to do it at such technical excellence that competes with other films of international quality and get nominated. We no longer have the excuse that there is discrimination or that the Oscars are an all-white affair. This is a challenge to our industry and that challenge is that if we commit ourselves to excellence, to best practices and global standards, who knows, Nigerian films should be winning the Oscar.

