Actress Tonto Dikeh changes name to “King Tonto”

King Tonto

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has officially changed her name to ‘King Tonto’.

The actress, whose surname remains Dikeh, wants to be addressed as King-Tonto.

Tonto, who is yet to provide reasons for the change, posted a picture of her voter’s card on her Instagram page reflecting her new name.

“She wrote: “Officially changed my name to King Tonto that feels good.

“Bear with me while I opt for greatness, King Tonto.”

The development is coming several months after she separated from her husband Olakunle Churchill.

(NAN)

